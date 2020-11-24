Storm Creek Moves HQ

Storm Creek, the clothing outlet which was headquartered in Hastings, has completed its corporate office relocation to Eagan. According to published reports, the eco-friendly outdoor-inspired apparel company got its start in 2006 in Hastings making clothing for other branded companies before leasing warehouse space in Eagan in 2016. Every year the company opens its warehouse to sell directly to customers and help raise money for local charities, and this year will be no different, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s sale is in the Eagan warehouse location at 915 Blue Gentian Road off I-494 and Dodd Road. In-person shopping, limited to 15 to 20 people at a time, is from 10 AM to 5PM, on Dec 4, 11 and 18. Customers are encouraged to make reservations. Storm Creek officially relocated its corporate office from Hastings to Eagan in June.
(Image Credit: Google Maps)