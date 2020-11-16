Syverson Student of the Week

The Prescott Kiwanis Club has selected Prescott Junior Justin Syverson as Student of The Week. According to Prescott High School Science teacher Lori Pedretti, Syverson, currently enrolled in Pedretti’s Living by Chemistry class, demonstrates a growing curiosity of how chemistry fits into the way things work. Syverson is always willing to be a team player and is supportive of his peers. He is a hard working student who will always do his best.
(Justin Syverson Photo:Prescott School District/Kiwanis)