Three Athletes Sign, Football Finished

  • Filed under Featured

  • November 10, 2020

  • November 10, 2020

In this week’s Park Wolfpack Update, with Park High School Activities Director Phil Kuemmel, we talked about the three Wolfpack Student-Athletes signing their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, and also about the Breaking News facing the Wolfpack Football Program, as they have canceled the rest of their 2020 Season due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Also, KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on Prescott Senior Isabella Lenz signing her National Letter of Intent to play Basketball at Michigan Tech University, also on Wednesday.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2020/11/three-athletes-sign-football-finished/

Leave a Reply