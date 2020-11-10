Three Athletes Sign, Football Finished

In this week’s Park Wolfpack Update, with Park High School Activities Director Phil Kuemmel, we talked about the three Wolfpack Student-Athletes signing their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, and also about the Breaking News facing the Wolfpack Football Program, as they have canceled the rest of their 2020 Season due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Also, KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on Prescott Senior Isabella Lenz signing her National Letter of Intent to play Basketball at Michigan Tech University, also on Wednesday.