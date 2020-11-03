Townsend Promoted to Chief

John Townsend, a 20-year veteran of the Hastings Fire Department, was appointed Fire Chief at the Nov. 2 City Council meeting. Townsend has served as Acting Fire Chief for the past 14 months.
Townsend has been involved in the Dakota County Special Operations Team, MN Task Force 1, and as a Tactical Paramedic. He has served as a member of MN State Fire Chiefs Association, MN chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators, and the Association of Minnesota Emergency Managers. Townsend replaces Mike Schutt, who served as long-time fire chief until his resignation in 2019.