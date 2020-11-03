On Monday evening, the Hastings City Council deliberated a resolution to name Interim Fire Chief John Townsend as the permanent Fire Chief and EMS Director for the Hastings Fire and EMS Department. According to information provided to the City Council, City Administrator Dan Wietecha stated that, in August he proposed that the Public Safety Committee pick up the vetting process that was suspended, due to COVID-19, and name Acting Chief Townsend as the finalist candidate for the Fire Chief position, and conduct a formal interview process. Following the October 27 interview, the Public Safety Committee agreed with recommendations to appoint Townsend as Fire Chief. KDWA will provide updates as information becomes available.
Townsend Under Consideration For Chief
