Week In Review: Frozen Fall Fun

In our KDWA Sports “Week In Review”, plenty from the Tri-County Sports landscape, which entails both some good, and bad news for area teams due to COVID-19, but also some wonderful news on four area Student-Athletes signing their National Letters of Intent. Also, KDWA’s Dick Cragg had the rewind from Thursday’s Raider Football loss at Simley, which now sets up a Section 3AAAAA Play-In Game, at HOME, between #4 Hastings and #5 Bloomington Kennedy on Tuesday night, LIVE on KDWA. Listen in 22 minutes after every hour all weekend, or build your own sportscast, right here! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has you covered.