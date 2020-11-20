Week In Review: Pressing Pause

What a wild week in local Tri-County Area Sports, especially in Hastings, and across Minnesota, with the new regulations put in place by Governor Walz. We talked with Hastings Football Coach Dana Strain on their cancellation, following Tuesday’s win over Bloomington Kennedy. We will also have the recap of that game from Tuesday with the legendary Dick Cragg. More from Prescott with Athletic Director Matt Smith, plus a rundown of the details from the MSHSL Meeting on Thursday, regarding the pause in High School Sports. All of that and more in a jam-packed “Week In Review”.