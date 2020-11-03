Zerneke Named Student of the Week

The Prescott Kiwanis have announced that Prescott Junior Ryan Zerneke has been named as Student Of The Week. According to Language Arts Teacher Tania Novak, Ryan has been a phenomenal English student, and positively contributes to class discussions, shows advanced skills in his writing, and demonstrates a consistent and exceptional work ethic. Ryan regularly produces quality work in all areas of English Language Arts, and he never hesitates to seek help when needed. His respectful demeanor, high motivation to learn and do well, and his academic excellence make him worthy of being recognized as an outstanding PHS student.