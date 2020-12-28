2021 Hastings Budget Approved

The Hastings City Council approved the 2021 City Budget and Tax Levy at its December 21 City Council meeting. According to the City newsletter, due to growth within the city, the amount of the levy will increase by 3.54% in 2021, while the property tax rate of 57.39% will remain the same as in 2020. This marks the 5th consecutive year the City’s tax rate has either decreased or held steady. The property tax levy will result in 2021 city property taxes of approximately $1,307 on a median value home. The City Council also approved a HEDRA levy, which is $391,974 of the total levy amount to be used for Community Development. To view the “Budget at a Glance” and other budget documents, visit the link provided here.