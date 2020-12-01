Bracelets For Sale To Support Sheriff Hove

The Pierce County Peace Officer Benevolent Association has announced the second shipment of bracelets in support of Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove have arrived. The bracelets are being offered for sale to raise funds for Sheriff Hove’s battle with brain cancer. The Sheriff received another round of Chemotherapy on Monday. The Association urges county residents to continue to show support and remind her that she is not alone in this journey. The bracelets are $5 each. To purchase a bracelet, email Wendy Fleury at GreenBayNews@gmail.com. Shipping is available at an additional charge for postage.