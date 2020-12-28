BREAKING: Games Begin January 14th!

The Minnesota Department of Health informed KDWA Sports on Monday afternoon, that they have cleared all Minnesota Youth, High School, and Adult Athletic Games, Meets, and Matches to begin for the 2020-21 Season on Thursday, January 14th, following their opening practices on Monday, January 4th! Obviously, check with your local organizations, coaches, and booster clubs, for actual start dates, but for Minnesota High School Teams, the 14th will be the opener for many Raider Squads! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the release provided by the MDH.