Busted Nut To Have Day In Court

After being closed by Governor Walz on November 21 for the foreseeable future, the Busted Nut has been notified that the State of Minnesota & MnOSHA is now suing the bar in an effort to collect fines and penalties that were levied against the bar earlier this fall. According to owner Tatia Nelson, this means the Busted Nut will now have to defend themselves at a hearing in front of an administrative law judge. Nelson also states that the violations alleged by the State did not occur, and she said she has video footage of the entire inspection that shows all COVID and social distancing guidelines were followed at all times. At the center of the allegations is an employee being accused of wearing an improper face covering, and the State’s own inspector was unsure if it was allowed to be used. Nelson feels that these allegations are without factual or legal support and the fines are excessive and malicious in nature. She looks forward to this hearing as a chance to show the employee did nothing wrong and to put the case behind her.