Cannon Falls Accident Claims One

A UTV accident on Sunday morning has claimed the life of a Cannon Falls resident. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office reports that 26-year-old Colton M. Tix, was driving a UTV in the 13000 block of Sunset Trail in Cannon Falls when the UTV began to slide. According to the investigation, Tix tried to correct the UTV and it rolled into the ditch. Tix was ejected from the UTV, then pinned underneath it. Tix was pronounced dead at the scene. Responding with the sheriff’s department was Cannon Falls Fire and Ambulance, Mayo One and the Southeast Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.