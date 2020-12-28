Christmas Accident Claims One

A vehicle crash at Highway 52 and State Highway 19 in Cannon Falls on Christmas morning has claimed the life of a 66-year-old Mantorville, MN resident. According to the State Patrol crash reporting website, Elton Curtis Behnken was traveling southbound on Highway 52, at approximately 6 AM, when his Dodge Ram entered the median and rolled. Behnken was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The road conditions were snowy and icy, and the report indicates Behnken was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Assisting the State Patrol on the scene were the Cannon Falls Fire and Ambulance, the Cannon Falls Police, and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.