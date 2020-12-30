Civic Arena Opens For Weekend

The City of Hastings reports that because Executive Order 2020-103 and Stay Safe MN Guidance has given indoor recreational facilities permission to open under very strict guidelines, the City will open the Civic Arena. In accordance with the current EO and Stay Safe MN Plan, private half sheet ice rentals will be available at the Hastings Civic Arena through January 3rd. Both ice rinks will be divided in half and each half sheet of ice can be rented for $75 per hour plus tax. There will be rink dividers put at center ice to divide the rink in half and keep rental groups separated. Face coverings must be worn at all time. Social distance of 12 ft. required at all times while on the ice and 6ft anywhere else in the building. For complete details, visit the link provided here.