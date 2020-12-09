CNC Apple Shack Has Successful Year

Staff and management of Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center offer thanks to everyone who supported them this autumn by purchasing items from the Apple Shack. According to information provided by CNC, despite the many challenges this year, including an early freeze, they enjoyed a successful season. Orchard staff and volunteers picked more than 20,600 pounds of apples during the season, including 334 pounds of their newest apple variety, First Kiss. Customers were able to help generate over $42,700 in apple sales, not including sales from pies, cider, syrup, or salsas. The CNC Apple Shack will return during the fall of 2021.