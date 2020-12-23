CNC To Expand Wisconsin Campus

Following the presentation of a $500,000 check from the Al and Laurie Hein Trust, Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center announced the final stage of a $3.5 million capital campaign to build a visitor center on 300 acres of Carpenter Nature Center land south of Hudson. According to a press release issued by board member Laurie Bauer, the 5,000-square-foot visitor center will be built in the wooded area of the property south of South Cove Road and northwest of the Troy Burne Golf Course development. The eco-friendly building will include interpretive exhibits, classrooms, community meeting space, a reading nook, restrooms, and visitor seating area with natural prairie and wildlife viewing opportunities. More full details, site renderings, and building layout are available upon request, or visit the link provided here.