COVID Vaccine Rollout

Dakota County reports that medical experts and community partners are finalizing a plan to reduce serious sickness and death, as well as make the use of newly available vaccines in the fight against COVID-19 fair for all communities. According to the County, the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be given to people working in health care settings, and those who work and live in long-term care facilities, like nursing homes. Other groups that will likely receive early vaccinations include emergency first responders and essential workers, adults with high-risk medical conditions, and adults 65 years of age or older. The Minnesota Department of Health will continue to communicate about vaccine availability as future phases are determined. Eventually, all Minnesotans who want to be vaccinated will be able to do so. No one will be required to get the vaccine by the government or public health. County staff also state that the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered at no cost to you. If someone is asking you to pay with a credit card, bank information, or cash, it is a scam. The vaccine will be available from many places, like health care providers, vaccine clinics operated by public health departments, community health centers, and at pharmacies. A link to the County COVID Vaccine Information page is provided here.