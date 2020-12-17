Fall Recap: Hastings Raider Volleyball

The Hastings Raiders Volleyball Season of 2020 may not have started on time, nor gone on long enough, but the time spent with Coaches, Teammates, and Friends, was priceless, in the current state of affairs Minnesota High School Sports have found themselves in, since March. But for first-year Head Coach Annie Korenchen of the Raiders, there was so much to remember from the 2020 Campaign. Check out clips of our interview with Coach Korenchen here, but listen to the whole Season Recap on Saturday at 9:05am, for the Hastings Coaches Show on KDWA!