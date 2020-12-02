Fan Expectations For Prescott Events

With Winter Sports now underway at Prescott High School, fans will have a different experience when taking in a Cardinal Basketball, Wrestling, or Dance Team event, as tickets will be limited to HOME fans only. KDWA Sports along with Prescott High School, and many of the schools in the Middle Border Conference will have ways to still tune in, when fans can’t be there. Prescott High School Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Matt Smith joined us on Wednesday to talk about how this winter will work for fans, at least in the early season.