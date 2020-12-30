German To Retire

The Cannon Falls Police Department reports that after a 38-year career with the Department, Administrative Assistant Bonnie German will have her last day with the Cannon Falls Police Department on Dec. 31st. According to a post on social media, Bonnie has served as a dispatcher, EMT, and Administrative Assistant during her career. She is known as a wealth of knowledge for the Department and staff say she will be missed dearly. The CFPD thanked her for her years of dedicated service.
(Bonnie German. Photo Courtesy CFPD)