Hastings Holiday Scavenger Hunt

The City of Hastings and the Hastings Downtown Business Association have organized a Downtown Scavenger Hunt! While you’re out shopping this holiday season, pick up a scavenger hunt form at one of the downtown stores and complete it for a chance to win a prize. Visit retailers to find out which shop features a wrap around train in its building and where Vikings player Dalvin Cook has left a pair of cleats for one lucky winner, and many more. Fill in all of the blanks for a chance to win a prize. Completed forms can be submitted in the bill pay box at City Hall by 4:30 PM, on Friday, January 1st, 2021.