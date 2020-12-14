Hastings Ice Arena Remains Closed

The City of Hastings reports that the Civic Ice Arena will remain closed through at least December 19th, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to City Staff, there are ongoing discussions with MN Hockey, the state High School League, and the MN Ice Arena Managers Association to determine procedures and rules for reopening the arena at the appropriate time. The rink itself has been placed in a low-usage state to conserve energy, and the rink itself has been set at 3/4 of an inch thick, with a slightly higher ice temperature. Staff advise the public that when the rink reopens, things may be very different, including the possibility of no spectators allowed in the building during games or practices.