HFS Receives Doantions

Hastings Family Service reports that donations of $184 and 132 pounds of food from Dan’s Bar and Grill will be used for the Market Food Shelf. The donations were collected during a Santa Drive-Through event at Dan’s, earlier in December. Hastings Cub Scout Pack 444 also collected 260 pounds of food for the Market Shelf. HFS staff expressed great appreciation for the donations. Families needing assistance are encouraged to visit HastingsFamilyService.org, or call 651-437-7134. Donations are also gladly accepted.