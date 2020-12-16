HFS Receives Donations

Hastings Family Service has received a number of donations from businesses and community organizations this month. Dan’s Bar and Grill in New Trier collected $184 and 132 pounds of food during their drive-thru Santa event earlier in December. The Hastings Fire Department Relief Association donated $1,500. Hidden Greens Golf Course collected a lot of food donations and over $200 at their drive-thru Santa event in late November. Cub Scout Pack 444 in Hastings collected 260 pounds of food during their November food drive. And the Hastings High School National Honor Society, with their annual Halloween food drive, collected 410 pounds of food, and $1,884.92, according to the Hastings Family Service Facebook page.