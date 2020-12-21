HPD Holds 3rd Award Ceremony

Last Wednesday, the Police Department held the last of 3 award ceremonies for day and night watch officers. Due to COVID, a series of small ceremonies were held in order to safely recognize the great work being done by the staff. While all employees received the Award of Merit for their responses to the pandemic, a majority of the other awards given were for Lifesaving. HPD also congratulated those who were formally sworn-in during this ceremony. View the news announcement to see all who received awards from the three ceremonies. A link to the announcement is provided here.