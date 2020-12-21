ISD 200 Clarifies Learning Plan

Responding to feedback from the community, ISD 200 Superintendent Dr. Bob McDowell recently commented on the confusion the move to in-person learning for elementary students seems to be causing in Hastings. In a prepared statement, Dr. McDowell said that it is important for everyone to keep in mind that this shift in the district learning model is still a month away, and much can change between now and then. It is especially important that elementary families read the entire update as there are opportunities to make some decisions about your elementary student’s experience. McDowell also expressed his gratitude for the community’s support of staff and resilience through this past year. A link to the update is provided here.