ISD 200 Updates Learning Plan

ISD 200 is planning to return to in-person learning for students in K through 2nd grade, starting on Tuesday, January 19th, and 3rd and 4th grade students on Monday, February 1st. In a letter dated December 17th, Superintendent Dr. Bob McDowell said that all other grades will remain in distance learning, based on the District’s Safe Learning Plan. Dr. McDowell also stated that staff are hard at work adjusting the plans for the shift to in-person learning, and will continue to monitor data and information, and will provide the most up-to-date details and any needed changes no later than January 8th. McDowell concluded by expressing gratitude for the student family?s patience and flexibility through these difficult times.