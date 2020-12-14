Jumping Eagle Student of the Week

The Prescott Kiwanis Club has selected Prescott Freshman Toby Jumping Eagle as the Student Of The Week. According to the nomination submitted by Science Teacher Sarah Westman, Toby has been a pleasure to have in class this year, and has made a lot of progress in the last 12 weeks. Toby participates on a daily basis, and works hard to do well in a difficult course. Mrs. Westman states she is very proud of how far Toby has come and can’t wait to see where he goes during the remainder of his high school career.
(Toby Jumping Eagle. Photo Source: Prescott Kiwanis)