Jurgens Recovering From Bypass Surgery

Representative for District 54B in the MN State Legislature, Tony Jurgens, has reported that he underwent quintuple bypass surgery in mid-October. According to Jurgens, everything is healing as expected, and he has been able to stay engaged through online meetings, which due to COVID-19, has basically become the new normal. Jurgens attends cardiac rehab locally at Regina Hospital and everything he?s heard from the doctors suggests he will be ready for the start of the legislative session in January.