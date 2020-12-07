Kiwanis Name Student of the Week

The Prescott Kiwanis Club has announced that Prescott High School Senior Grace Carlson has been selected as the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week. According to the nomination form submitted by Math Teacher Bryce McCauley, Grace has been a standout student in challenging classes for three years. McCauley states he has been impressed with her high-level reasoning in AP Calculus this year and has enjoyed the fun presence that she brings to class, adding that her persistence in mastering AP Statistics last year stood out, as well as over the course of time, as the District had to suddenly shift into online learning.