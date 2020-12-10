Kuemmel At Halfway Point On Pause

On Thursday, KDWA Sports was joined by Park High School Activities Director Phil Kuemmel, as the Minnesota High School Sports “pause” hits its halfway point, and Activities Directors all over the State are preparing one way or another for another ruling from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Minnesota Schools are hoping for that December 21st start date, for all Winter Sports. Kuemmel discussed what it has taken to make three different Winter Schedules already, how the Coaches have gone above and beyond virtually, and when we might get more information from the State.