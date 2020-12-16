Kwik Trip Plans Clear Prescott Council

The Prescott City Council deliberated the site plan and other information for a proposed Kwik Trip to be constructed near the intersection of Campbell and Henry Streets. According to the meeting minutes of the December 14th City Council meeting, amendments to the plans were deliberated, including the Kwik Trip Sign to be set back far enough from the street for safety reasons, and the access point from Campbell Street being an exit lane with right-only turning. Alderperson Thomas Oss expressed concern for vehicles “stacking up” on Campbell Street, and said he would rather not see any entrance or exit on Campbell Street. The Council passed the site plans, with Alderperson Oss voting against.