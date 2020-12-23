Local Doctor Announces Retirement

After a 30-year career as a medical doctor, Dr. Anthony Walsh, MD, of the Hastings Frontage Road Clinic has announced his retirement. In a letter to patients, Dr. Walsh stated that it had been a privilege to be involved in the healthcare of his patients over the years, and he thanked them for their trust in him. Dr. Walsh is an alumnus of the University of Minnesota Medical School, and completed his residency at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center. His last date to see patients is January 27th.