Mears Sentenced

The case against Edward Mears, who was accused of participating in the vandalism of the soccer fields at Veteran’s Park has come to a close with a sentencing hearing held on Friday, December 11th. Mears was sentenced to the stay of 15 months in jail, probation up to 4 years, 75 days of Electronic Home Monitoring, 30 days of Sentence to Service to be completed in 6 months, a $50 fine, and an $80 surcharge. During the probationary period, Judge Wermager instructed Mears to abstain from alcohol and drugs, submit to a chemical dependency test, followed by random chemical testing, and a DNA test. He is also prohibited from being at the Veteran?s Athletic Complex. The sentence was very similar to what his co-defendant, Asa Soine received last month, with slight modifications due the fact that Mears had one less criminal history point.