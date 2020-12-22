The Prescott Cardinals Boys Basketball Team won their Highway 10 war with Middle Border Conference Rival, Ellsworth, 78-67, in what was likely the most entertaining game of the season, on KDWA Radio! The Cardinals got a season-high 37 points from Sophomore Sensation Jordan Malmlov, while Fantastic Freshman Dallas Wallin had a career night, with 22 points. KDWA’s next broadcast of Cardinal Sports will be after Christmas, next Wednesday, December 30th, when the Cardinal Girls Basketball Team comes back home, in a showdown with Durand.
Monday Final: Prescott 78, Ellsworth 67.
The Prescott Cardinals Boys Basketball Team won their Highway 10 war with Middle Border Conference Rival, Ellsworth, 78-67, in what was likely the most entertaining game of the season, on KDWA Radio! The Cardinals got a season-high 37 points from Sophomore Sensation Jordan Malmlov, while Fantastic Freshman Dallas Wallin had a career night, with 22 points. KDWA’s next broadcast of Cardinal Sports will be after Christmas, next Wednesday, December 30th, when the Cardinal Girls Basketball Team comes back home, in a showdown with Durand.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2020/12/monday-final-prescott-78-ellsworth-67/