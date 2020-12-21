The 3M plant in Cottage Grove is once again the subject of an environmental investigation regarding the release of newer versions of PFAS 3M makes and uses. The newer compounds were developed as substitutes for the legacy ones the company was pressured to stop producing in the early 2000s. According to published reports, state and federal pollution regulators are investigating 3M’s reporting on these next-generation forever chemicals discharged from its Cottage Grove plant into the Mississippi River. Both the Minnesota PCA, and the federal EPA are also investigating compliance issues with 3M’s hazardous waste permit for the Cottage Grove incinerator. It’s not clear whether the focus involves air emissions, liquid discharge, or both. 3M recently issued a statement saying that beginning in June 2020, the Company voluntarily disclosed compliance issues related to certain operations at its Cottage Grove facility to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. 3M is working with these agencies and taking steps to help ensure this facility is in full and continuous compliance with all applicable regulations.
New Investigation of 3M
