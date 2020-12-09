Prescott Calls Emergency Meeting

Breaking News:
The Prescott City Council will meet tonight (Wednesday, December 9) for discussion and possible action on a Resolution declaring an emergency and imposing restrictions on all establishments in the City of Prescott that hold Class B Beer, Class B Intoxication Liquor, and/or Class C wine licenses for on-premises consumption of beer, intoxicating liquor and/or wine. The meeting is scheduled for 6 PM, and access is available by calling 1-224-501-3412, and entering access code 849-805-701 when prompted.