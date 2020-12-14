Prescott City Council Meeting Preview

The Prescott City Council meets virtually for regular business at 6 PM, on Monday, December 14th. Agenda items include a public hearing for the Front Street Assessor’s Plat, and consideration of a resolution to approve the plat. The Planning Commission will present the preliminary plat for west Ridge Estates, and the Site, Utility, and other plans, along with a building rendering for a proposed Kwik Trip. Under the heading of Public Works, the Council will consider a bid approval for the City courtesy dock. Health and Safety will present a Pierce County public health advisory restricting gatherings, and a resolution to lower speed limits on the main highway through town. To access the meeting by phone, call 1-571-317-3122 and enter access code 785-064-453, when prompted.