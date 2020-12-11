Prescott Enacts Weekend Bar Curfew

Citing an increase of crime and disturbances in the downtown area of Prescott on Friday and Saturday nights, the Prescott City Council convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday night to consider a resolution to close establishments holding Class B beer and liquor, and/or Class C wine licenses to close for business at 10 PM on Fridays and Saturdays through December 31st. During the public comments, Greg Wagner, owner of the No Name Saloon indicated that inflated numbers of incidents were not new.
Attorney Sean Harrington asked about the outcome of the resolution.
After much back and forth on both side of the question, the Council amended the closing time to midnight, and passed the resolution unanimously.