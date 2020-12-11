Prescott Enacts Weekend Bar Curfew

  • Filed under Featured

  • December 11, 2020

  • December 11, 2020

Citing an increase of crime and disturbances in the downtown area of Prescott on Friday and Saturday nights, the Prescott City Council convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday night to consider a resolution to close establishments holding Class B beer and liquor, and/or Class C wine licenses to close for business at 10 PM on Fridays and Saturdays through December 31st. During the public comments, Greg Wagner, owner of the No Name Saloon indicated that inflated numbers of incidents were not new.

Click here for audio

   
Attorney Sean Harrington asked about the outcome of the resolution.

Click here for audio

   
After much back and forth on both side of the question, the Council amended the closing time to midnight, and passed the resolution unanimously.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2020/12/prescott-enacts-weekend-bar-curfew/

Leave a Reply