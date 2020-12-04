Prescott STEAM Effort Seeks Partners

The Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce heard a presentation on Wednesday, introducing Fabrication Laboratories to area High School freshmen, to support the growth of a talent pipeline in the state of Wisconsin, by Strengthening CTE programs within the school, and to broaden opportunities for students while honing everyday employability skills in core classes related to STEAM. Presented by Kyle Schmidt and Miranda Moore from PHS, the Fab Lab program seeks support from the business community to fund the necessary infrastructure to accomplish their goals. In particular, the program seeks grants and volunteers. To receive a grant, $12,500 is needed in order to get the $25,000 grant for the Fab Lab program, and The Fab Lab grant and program require a “board” or council to assist the awardees in the direction of the program. Interested parties are asked to contact Kyle Schmidt at 715-262-5389, extension 4117.