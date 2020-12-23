While elementary schools prepare for students coming back for increased in-person learning, HHS will increase the connections between students and teachers as they stay in distance learning. In a letter to families, Principal Mike Johnson stated that as HHS looks to also increase connections with students, HHS will increase the expectation for students to attend class by Zoom. Starting after break on January 4, teachers will start their classes with Zoom meetings on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and students are expected to attend class on these days. This is a change in expectation from Zoom meetings on Monday and Thursday. Please note that the structure of Wednesday FLEX days will remain the same. A link to the letter is posted here.
Principal Clarifies HS Learning Plan
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2020/12/principal-clarifies-hs-learning-plan/