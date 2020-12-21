RiverTown Media Sold

Forum Communications Co. has sold RiverTown Multimedia, which publishes the Red Wing Republican Eagle and Hudson Star-Observer newspapers, to O’Rourke Media Group. According to published reports, readers will not see immediate changes to the print and digital editions after the transition takes effect Jan. 1, 2021, O’Rourke Media Group CEO Jim O’Rourke said. Additional details and future plans will be shared in the coming weeks. RiverTown Media was also the publisher of papers in Hastings, Prescott, Woodbury, River Falls, and South Washington County, all of which suspended operations last year. The O’Rourke Media Group is based in Cannon Falls.
(Jim O?Rourke. Submitted Photo)