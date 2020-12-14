Rosemount Fire Claims One

A fire on December 2nd in Rosemount has claimed the life of a Rosemount resident. According to a number of sources, the fire, in a basement of a residence in the 14100 block of Blaine Avenue South trapped 46-year-old Gene Spurzem. After firefighters got Spurzem out of the house, he was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Spurzem passed away from injuries sustained in the fire, on December 4th. The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.