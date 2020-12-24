Senior Center Preps For Tax Season

The Hastings Senior Center has announced that volunteer tax preparers are in training and planning for assisting area seniors with tax returns for 2021. According to the Senior Center Newsletter, the 2021 tax assistance program is waiting on approval at the national level from AARP to conduct the program, and local approval from ISD 200 to open the Center for use. COVID protocols will be in place when the program begins, and appointments must be made by speaking to a live person when calling. Appointments may be made starting on January 25th.