Sheriff Bans Vehicles From Byllesby

Following up on a story reported last week regarding an icehouse falling through the ice on Lake Byllesby, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office now reports that due to the deteriorated ice conditions on Lake Byllesby, the lake is now closed to all motorized traffic. With the recent snow storm, the ice conditions on other lakes within Dakota County have also deteriorated. The DCSO urges extreme caution while on the ice. The Sheriff’s Office will post an update when the restriction on Lake Byllesby is lifted.