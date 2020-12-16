Smokin’ Oak Express Opening Nears

The Smokin’ Oak Express cleared another hurdle to opening with obtaining licenses to sell beer, wine and liquor. Mayor Mary Fasbender commented on the progress of the effort.
The restaurant, located on Vermillion Street, is slated to open soon.
