Smokin’ Oak Express Opening Nears

  • December 16, 2020

The Smokin’ Oak Express cleared another hurdle to opening with obtaining licenses to sell beer, wine and liquor. Mayor Mary Fasbender commented on the progress of the effort.

Click here for audio

   
The restaurant, located on Vermillion Street, is slated to open soon.

Click here for audio


   

