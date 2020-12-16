Teens Caught with Fake Handgun

  • Filed under Featured

  • December 16, 2020

  • December 16, 2020

The Hastings Police Department reports that two cases during the past week were of particular significance. Deputy Chief Dave Wilske explains.

Click here for audio

   
These two incidents were among a total of 52 calls for service to the Department for the week.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2020/12/teens-caught-with-fake-handgun/

Leave a Reply