Top Sports Stories Of 2020

Even though 2020 was a wild, crazy, and sometimes bumpy year, there were still some BIG stories to come out of the Tri-County Area Sports World over the past 365 Days, and KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has assembled just SOME of the Top headlines from the 2020 “Year That Was”. Though many of us would like to forget 2020 for a multitude of reasons, here is some of the fabric that made the yarn, that spun these awesome stories of 2020! Listen hourly, 22 minutes after the hour on Thursday and Friday, or anytime, right here, with a list of again, SOME of the top stories on our airwaves: