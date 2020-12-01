Train Hits Truck In Pierce County

On Thursday, November 26th, at 3:49 AM, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a train versus truck collision at the Chester Street crossing in the Village of Maiden Rock. Scene investigation determined that an F250 pick-up, driven by 23-year-old Christopher Longsdorf of Plum City, was stuck on the railroad tracks at the Chester Street crossing. A southbound BNSF train was approaching, and Longsdorf was able to get out of his vehicle without injury before the train crashed into the vehicle. The truck was pushed down the tracks and started on fire. Deputies arrested Longsdorf on suspicion of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated along with a revoked driver’s license violation. This incident remains under investigation by the PCSO. The PCSO was assisted on scene by Ellsworth Fire Department and Maiden Rock Area Ambulance Service.